Donovan Mitchell appears to avoid serious ankle injury after MRI

The Utah Jazz got fairly good news on guard Donovan Mitchell’s ankle injury after getting a serious scare on Friday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, an MRI on Mitchell’s right ankle sprain revealed no structural damage. The guard is expected to miss several games, but also seems to have avoided a major injury.

MRI on right ankle sprain of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell revealed no structural damage, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to miss several games before he’s cleared to return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2021

This will come as a massive relief to the Jazz, who must have feared worse after seeing Mitchell helped off the court during Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. It sounds like he won’t miss much of the playoffs, if at all.

Mitchell has been in dominant form of late for Utah. Since the All-Star break, he is averaging 29.6 points per game, with four 40-point games during that span.