Report: Jazz planning ‘overhaul’ around Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz are expected to make significant changes this offseason after a disappointing early exit in the playoffs. A new report suggests those changes are expected to favor one of the team’s star players more than anyone else.

In a new episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said he expected to see the Jazz undertake some sort of “overhaul” this offseason. That overhaul will be done around guard Donovan Mitchell in a bid to make him more comfortable.

“My feel is the Jazz are going to do some level of overhaul that does not include Donovan Mitchell in an attempt to make Donovan more comfortable,” Windhorst said.

This could be bad news for Rudy Gobert. Despite Gobert’s status as a defensive stalwart, there has been tension between the two stars, seemingly for some time. If the Jazz have to choose between the two, it seems clear they will be choosing Mitchell.

The Jazz have plenty of incentive to try to keep Mitchell happy. They’re already frustrated that at least one team appears to be lurking and hoping for the opportunity to lure the guard away.