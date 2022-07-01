Report: Jazz interested in notable center after Rudy Gobert trade

The Utah Jazz traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but that does not mean the organization is putting aside the notion of contending next season.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Jazz have shown interest in Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a restricted free agent, would have to agree to a sign-and-trade to Utah in order to facilitate a deal.

The Utah Jazz have interest in exploring a trade for Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. Would have to be a sign and trade since they do not have cap space. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 1, 2022

The Jazz certainly have an opening at center after shipping Gobert out for a massive haul. The team appears set to build around Donovan Mitchell, and perhaps feels that Ayton would be a good fit next to their franchise player.

The big question is whether Ayton’s interest is mutual. Both he and the Suns appear ready to move on, but the Suns would have to cooperate if he wanted to go to Utah.