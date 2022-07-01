 Skip to main content
Report: Jazz interested in notable center after Rudy Gobert trade

July 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Donovan Mitchell looks on

Jan 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but that does not mean the organization is putting aside the notion of contending next season.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Jazz have shown interest in Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a restricted free agent, would have to agree to a sign-and-trade to Utah in order to facilitate a deal.

The Jazz certainly have an opening at center after shipping Gobert out for a massive haul. The team appears set to build around Donovan Mitchell, and perhaps feels that Ayton would be a good fit next to their franchise player.

The big question is whether Ayton’s interest is mutual. Both he and the Suns appear ready to move on, but the Suns would have to cooperate if he wanted to go to Utah.

