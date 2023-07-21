Draymond Green addresses his relationship with Chris Paul

Draymond Green’s relationship with his teammates has been an ongoing story over the last year.

Green’s punch of then-teammate Jordan Poole last year set the tone for a marred season for the Golden State Warriors (video here). Poole has since been traded to the Washington Wizards, while Green has some other issues to deal with on the Warriors.

Golden State acquired Chris Paul this offseason. CP3 had a rivalry with the Warriors and some of their players when they were opponents in the Western Conference. Green even got physical with Paul during one game.

Green says that just because they are on the same team now doesn’t mean he and CP3 will instantly be friends. The Warriors veteran made his comments during an appearance on Patrick Beverley’s podcast.

“I’ve publicly said I didn’t like Chris [Paul] before. I’m just not going to be like ‘oh man that changed now he’s my teammate.’ No, I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another dog,” Green said during an episode released on Wednesday.

Green’s point is that the two players have a similar level of fight and intensity in their personalities. That type of personality doesn’t mean they can just kiss and make up instantly. Rather, Green is indicating the two becoming comfortable teammates will happen over time.

Green also reportedly has to worry about his relationship with another current teammate.