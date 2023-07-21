 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 20, 2023

Draymond Green addresses his relationship with Chris Paul

July 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green’s relationship with his teammates has been an ongoing story over the last year.

Green’s punch of then-teammate Jordan Poole last year set the tone for a marred season for the Golden State Warriors (video here). Poole has since been traded to the Washington Wizards, while Green has some other issues to deal with on the Warriors.

Golden State acquired Chris Paul this offseason. CP3 had a rivalry with the Warriors and some of their players when they were opponents in the Western Conference. Green even got physical with Paul during one game.

Green says that just because they are on the same team now doesn’t mean he and CP3 will instantly be friends. The Warriors veteran made his comments during an appearance on Patrick Beverley’s podcast.

“I’ve publicly said I didn’t like Chris [Paul] before. I’m just not going to be like ‘oh man that changed now he’s my teammate.’ No, I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another dog,” Green said during an episode released on Wednesday.

Green’s point is that the two players have a similar level of fight and intensity in their personalities. That type of personality doesn’t mean they can just kiss and make up instantly. Rather, Green is indicating the two becoming comfortable teammates will happen over time.

Green also reportedly has to worry about his relationship with another current teammate.

Article Tags

Chris PaulDraymond Green
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus