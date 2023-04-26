Draymond Green calls out ex-Warriors teammate for being bitter

The first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings may have some extra meaning for two particular players involved.

On a recent episode of his self-titled podcast for The Volume, Warriors star Draymond Green spoke on his relationship with Kings forward Harrison Barnes, who just missed a potential game-winner during Game 4 of their series. The two players were teammates on the Warriors for four seasons from 2012-16 (including for the team’s 2015 NBA title). Barnes’ time in Golden State came to an end however when the team let him go in free agency to sign Kevin Durant, who was heavily recruited by Green and several other Warriors players.

“Harrison was ready to call us every b-word if he made that shot, as we all know,” said Green. “It was great to see him miss it … Harrison Barnes, I think to this day, still don’t like me for KD coming here. The reality is, I didn’t tell [the front office] to trade you to bring KD in.

“He took it very personally because of the story that came out that I cried to KD in the car, whatever,” Green went on. “He took it very personally at me. For instance, this dude invites Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], everybody to his wedding except me. Bruh! Bruh! All these dudes was at the same meeting that I was at with KD. They was all there too.”

Here is the full clip of Green’s comments.

Draymond Explains Why Harrison Barnes Doesn’t Like Him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kraeTvNrod — Charlie (@PlayoffDray) April 25, 2023

Green is referencing his close relationship with Durant from before they were teammates in which the former allegedly called the latter crying after losing in the 2016 Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant and Green then won two championships together in Golden State while Barnes languished on lesser teams like the (pre-Luka Doncic) Dallas Mavericks and (until this season) the Kings.

Now though, Barnes has his shot at revenge against Green and the Warriors. The first-round series is currently tied 2-2, and the Kings recently got some good news for their hopes of knocking out the defending champions.