Draymond Green makes bold guarantee about Defensive Player of the Year

If you thought the Golden State Warriors’ struggles last season chastened Draymond Green, think again.

Green essentially guaranteed that he would win NBA Defensive Player of the Year if the Warriors could win more games and garner more attention for their play.

Draymond Green: "We gotta win more games. We win more games, climb the standings, I think there's no question that I'll be Defensive Player of the Year. There's no defender better than me. So there you have it." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 14, 2021

Green is right that team success is usually a precursor to individual success. Of course, with Rudy Gobert’s Utah Jazz dominating in the Western Conference, Green might face an uphill climb to claim the award no matter what. The good news is he’s not being judged on his decision-making on the other side of the ball.

Green came into Sunday averaging 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and a career-best 8.4 assists per game.