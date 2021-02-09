Draymond Green mocks himself for dumb play at end of loss

Draymond Green took a jab at himself for a dumb play he made at the end of the Golden State Warriors’ 105-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The Warriors inbounded the ball with 8.7 seconds left in the game down by three. The ball went to Green, who took a wild 3-point attempt from just inside halfcourt.

One of the Warriors’ worst losses of the season ends in a blunder. Draymond Green, down three, thought Spurs were coming to foul him. They didn’t and he chucked a 40-footer off the backboard with five seconds left. pic.twitter.com/E97E2E4SGG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2021

What on earth was Green thinking? He took the shot because he believed the Spurs were going to foul him. He thought he would end up with three free throws and a chance to tie the game.

Green called it a “dumb play,” though he thought his thinking made sense.

Draymond Green on the ending: "The smartest dumb play in history" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2021

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took some blame and said he should have reminded his players that the Spurs usually don’t foul in that situation.