Draymond Green gets ejected after incident with Donovan Mitchell

All bettors who had the Draymond Green under-10-games-to-get-his-first-ejection prop can officially rejoice.

The Golden State Warriors star Green was tossed from Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers over an incident with Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell in the third quarter. The sequence began when the two were running back in transition, and Green shoved Mitchell from behind. Mitchell retaliated by chasing down Green as Green dribbled the ball back up the floor and giving him a hard foul. The two players then began jawing at each other before being separated by referees and teammates.

Here is the video.

Draymond Green and Donovan Mitchell are having fun. pic.twitter.com/jiykwv2o1p — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) November 12, 2023

Interestingly enough, only Green got a technical foul there (with Mitchell receiving just a common foul). Crew chief Ben Taylor explained after review that the tech on Green was for the initial shove that resulted in Mitchell’s retaliation, which the referees were able to go back and analyze. Because it was Green’s second technical foul of the game (he already got T’d up in the second quarter for arguing an offensive foul call), Green was ejected from the contest.

The former Defensive Player of the Year reacted by going full Draymond Green, clapping emphatically and gassing up the home crowd like a WWE villain as he went off to the locker room for the evening.

Draymond Green was hyping the crowd up after he was ejected 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BwWfAXFVwG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2023

Green was most likely letting off some steam as his Warriors were trailing for most of the game to that point (including by as many as 17). Nonetheless, the 33-year-old is picking up right where he left off last postseason, which also saw Green get ejected for being overly physical with opponents.