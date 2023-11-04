Draymond Green gets away with yelling at officials for 40 seconds

The Golden State Warriors topped the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-139, in wild fashion on Friday night. The game ended with a review after Steph Curry seemingly closed things out with a layup before officials called Draymond Green for basketball interference.

Following a protest, the play was reviewed and overturned, securing the Warriors victory.

“It was clear and conclusive evidence that Draymond does not touch the ball. Although Draymond does touch the rim, he does not touch the ball, nor does him touching the rim cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce therefore a basketball violation does not occur on the play,” crew chief Mitchell Ervin said during the postgame pool report.

The final call was accurate but it wasn’t the first controversial moment of the night for Green.

With roughly 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Thunder nursing a one-point lead, Green completely lost his cool. He began wildly waiving his arms and yelling at an official. The tirade went on for nearly 40 seconds.

Remarkably, Green avoided both a technical foul and a delay of game.

Draymond Green not only yells at the official while waving his arms around but also delays the game, absolutely insane he doesnt't get any call for this pic.twitter.com/hkXXjcXvs1 — KingCharge (@KingCharge) November 4, 2023

“I’m not sure what he’s so upset about. And the stuff he gets away with blows my mind,” the play-by-player announcer said.

Any other player in the league gets T’d up immediately in that situation. The second they began waiving their arms in front of the referee’s face, that would be it. If it were to continue, they’d likely be ejected.

Instead, Green walked away from that confrontation scott-free and went on to help his team secure a two-point victory — but not without a little extra Green-involved controversy.

Although Ervin answered several questions about Green after the game, he was not asked about the above exchange or why the Warriors forward was not hit with a technical foul.