Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.

Green, 32, is a native of Saginaw, Mich. and was a four-year senior in college at Michigan State University. The Pistons are also up to their eyeballs in cap space, especially after trading Jerami Grant, the highest-paid player on last year’s team, earlier this offseason.

It is almost impossible to envision Green playing for a team other than the Warriors. But the same was also said of players like Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), and Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs). Plus there may be one particular factor driving Green to an eventual departure from Golden State.