Draymond Green could land with surprising team this offseason?

After whiffing on Bradley Beal, one NBA team may be turning to a Plan B of [checks notes] Draymond Green.

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports reported on Sunday that the former Defensive Player of the Year Green is a name to watch for the Miami Heat as a potential free agent signing. Though he acknowledges that such a signing would be a “long shot,” Skolnick notes that Miami previously had interest in drafting Green back in 2012.

Green can become an unrestricted free agent by turning down his $27.6 million player option for next season (which he is expected to do).

It is indeed probably safe to file this one under the long shot category. The Heat already have the third-highest payroll figure for the 2023-24 season, meaning that they are much likelier to factor into the trade market rather than the free agent market. Additionally, Green is now 33, is unplayable next to Bam Adebayo offensively, and does not address the Heat’s biggest area of need (a dynamic scoring threat to take pressure off Jimmy Butler).

The four-time NBA champion Green, who has played his entire NBA career in Golden State, still faces an uncertain offseason regardless. A return to the Warriors on a new contract is always a possibility, but so is a departure for a fitting rival with a lot more cap space.

H/T Heat Nation