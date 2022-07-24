 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 24, 2022

Draymond Green laughs at rival team over ‘championship’ claim

July 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is laughing at one of his Western Conference rivals, not with them.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns spoke with the media this week after officially signing his new supermax contract with the team. Towns said that, with Minnesota’s addition of ex-Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, it is now “championship or bust” for the Wolves.

The Golden State Warriors star Green must have found something about that pretty darn funny. Green left an Instagram comment with several laughing-face emojis in reaction to Towns’ comments.

Green is probably correct that the Wolves, unlike the defending champion Warriors, are not quite title contenders yet. Minnesota failed to get past the first round last year, losing in six games to the Memphis Grizzlies (who lost in six themselves to the Warriors in the second round). While they now have an intriguing bedrock with Towns, Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell, the Wolves had to give up three meaningful rotation guys from last year’s team (Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley) to even get Gobert. There also remain questions about Towns’ ability to step up in big moments, Gobert’s viability in certain playoff matchups, Edwards’ readiness at 20 years old, and Russell’s fit on the team altogether.

Some personal beefs probably contributed to Green’s reaction here as well. After all, Gobert is Green’s longtime individual foe.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus