Draymond Green laughs at rival team over ‘championship’ claim

Draymond Green is laughing at one of his Western Conference rivals, not with them.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns spoke with the media this week after officially signing his new supermax contract with the team. Towns said that, with Minnesota’s addition of ex-Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, it is now “championship or bust” for the Wolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: "It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done." pic.twitter.com/MRbuNoTG2U — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 22, 2022

The Golden State Warriors star Green must have found something about that pretty darn funny. Green left an Instagram comment with several laughing-face emojis in reaction to Towns’ comments.

Green is probably correct that the Wolves, unlike the defending champion Warriors, are not quite title contenders yet. Minnesota failed to get past the first round last year, losing in six games to the Memphis Grizzlies (who lost in six themselves to the Warriors in the second round). While they now have an intriguing bedrock with Towns, Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell, the Wolves had to give up three meaningful rotation guys from last year’s team (Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley) to even get Gobert. There also remain questions about Towns’ ability to step up in big moments, Gobert’s viability in certain playoff matchups, Edwards’ readiness at 20 years old, and Russell’s fit on the team altogether.

Some personal beefs probably contributed to Green’s reaction here as well. After all, Gobert is Green’s longtime individual foe.