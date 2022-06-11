Draymond Green responds to mother’s viral tweet

Draymond Green saw that viral tweet his mother sent, and the Golden State Warriors forward does not necessarily disagree with it.

Green continues to struggle, especially on offense, in the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Though the Warriors won Game 4 to even the series, Green once again contributed just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Green’s Finals performances have been enough to make his mother question what is going on. Green owned up to that on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” and did not do anything to dispute the narrative.

Draymond saw his mom's tweet on his Finals performances 🤣 (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/SKQ26p50Z7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2022

“I saw my mom tweeted that it’s been a tough series for me,” Green said. “Absolutely, it definitely has, but figure it out how you gotta figure it out.”

There is not much else that Green can say at this point. He was at least more active defensively in Game 4, but still found himself on the bench for a good portion of the fourth quarter with Golden State needing points. Some would say that left him with extra time to think up material for his podcast, but maybe he’s figured out to tone it down unless and until the Warriors win the series.