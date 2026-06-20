Draymond Green names the 1 team he did not want to see win the NBA title

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was privately rooting against one particular team to win the NBA title during the playoffs.

Green admitted that, though he downplayed his wishes publicly, he was hoping the Oklahoma City Thunder would not claim their second consecutive title this year. The Warriors remain the most recent team to win consecutive championships, and Green wants it to stay that way.

“You’re going to put on an act and be like, you know, I don’t really care if OKC win again or not. Deep down inside you don’t want to see another team go back to back,” Green admitted. “Like, we did that. We were the last team to do that, right? You want to hold on to some of that.”

Draymond Green says he didn’t want to see Oklahoma City Thunder win back to back championships:



“You’re going to put on an act and be like, you know, I don’t really care if OKC win again or not. Deep down inside you don’t want to see another team go back to back. Like, we did… pic.twitter.com/pYgZ8H4R68 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 20, 2026

Green was fairly complimentary of the Thunder during the playoffs, so he hid his biases fairly well. In fact, he questioned the eventual champions far more harshly than he ever talked about Oklahoma City.

Green was able to enjoy the NBA Finals in peace, since the Thunder were ousted by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Presumably, this means he will be pulling against the Knicks next season.