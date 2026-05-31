Draymond Green takes a profane shot at the Knicks

Draymond Green continues to chirp from his couch at home.

The Golden State Warriors star Green took a profane shot at the New York Knicks on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast this week. Green said that the Knicks needed a true 1A player in order to win a championship and added that it was not much of an accomplishment to come out of the Eastern Conference.

“Just like Becky Hammon said, prove me wrong,” said Green. “Absolutely double down. Getting out of the East has never been a sure-fire thing to winning a championship. What y’all talking about?

You get out of the East, you’re supposed to get out of the East,” Green said. “It’s the f–king East! Of course you’re supposed to get out of the East. That don’t just mean you win a championship because you get out of the East. It’s the f–king East!”

Green was referencing some comments that former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach (and current Las Vegas Aces coach) Becky Hammon made in 2023. Hammon said that she did not believe that the Knicks could win a championship because their star player Jalen Brunson is supposedly “too small” and not a true “1A dude.”

Meanwhile, just because the East is generally viewed as a weaker conference than the West, that does not mean that making the NBA Finals as an Eastern Conference team is any less of an accomplishment as there is so much elite talent around the league. But this continues on Green’s narrative over the last several months of not giving much credit to the Knicks despite their success.