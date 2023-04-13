Draymond Green reveals when he plans to retire from NBA

Draymond Green’s trophy case is already filled to the brim, and that means it is possible his NBA career is beginning to wind down.

The Golden State Warriors star forward Green appeared on the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast this week and revealed when he plans to retire from the league. Green said that he would like to play for a total of 15 seasons.

“I don’t want to play 20 years in the NBA,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “I want to play 15 years in the NBA. I think it’s very realistic that in four more years, I’ll still be contributing at a high level, I’ll still be able to give to a team and live up to the contracts that I’ll be on.”

Green added that he “100 percent” wants to finish his career in Golden State but noted that it is “not something that’s totally up to me.”

The 33-year-old Green is now in his 11th season in the league (all of which have been with Golden State). He should have no problem lasting four more years, health permitting, especially since Green has always been more about high-IQ two-way play than lightning speed or athleticism.

As for his future with the Dubs, that is a bit more uncertain. Green can be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and recently had a more pessimistic take on the ability of the cap-stretched Warriors to pay him what he wants.