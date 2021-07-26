Draymond Green calls out Warriors social media for leaving him out of Instagram post

Draymond Green basically runs on a lack of respect. Sometimes, he even finds it from his team’s social media folks.

The Golden State Warriors posted a slideshow of notable shots from rookie photoshoots over the years. The images included those of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, as well as more recent rookie portraits from Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall. Notably missing was Green — notably to him, anyway, because he called it out in the comments.

Green is definitely among the core members of the Golden State dynasty who, like Curry and Thompson, has been with the team since entering the NBA. This clearly wasn’t about that, though. They were trying to spotlight some cool pictures. It’s why Curry and Thompson were featured alongside the likes of Jordan Bell.

Hey, whatever motivates Green, the Warriors are probably fine with it. That said, Green’s mood seems like it might be dictated more based on what the Warriors do with their roster this offseason.