Duncan Robinson likely to stay with Heat?

The best shooter in this year’s free agent class may be staying put.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported this week that Miami Heat swingman Duncan Robinson has told associates that his preference is to remain with the Heat. Robinson is a restricted free agent, meaning that the Heat can match any offer for him.

John Hollinger of The Athletic also reports that Robinson’s next contract is expected to have an $18 million average annual value, a price point where Miami will likely match any offer.

Robinson, 27, is a key ingredient in the Heat offense as a career 42.3 percent shooter from deep. His gravity and constant motion warp entire defenses, and he has also improved as a playmaker out of read-and-react situations.

Retaining Robinson would be a major plus for Miami. It would also put their roster in a competitive position to pursue some big upgrades elsewhere.