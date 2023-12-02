Ex-Dunk Contest champion announces his retirement from NBA

Flight No. 31 has landed for the final time.

In an episode this week of his self-titled podcast, veteran NBA swingman Terrence Ross announced he has officially retired from the league. Having gone unsigned for the 2023-24 campaign, Ross is hanging up his sneakers after 11 career seasons.

“That’s it, I got all the basketball out of me,” said Ross. “It’s official.”

The 32-year-old Ross added that a compounding of injuries and a desire to be at home with his family led him to the decision.

Here is the full clip.

It’s official: @TerrenceRoss is hanging it up after more than a decade in the league 😭 Full episode: https://t.co/0Ttf8quAHJ pic.twitter.com/ed0fY0xPwf — THE T.ROSS PODCAST (@TRossPodcast) December 1, 2023

Ross, a former No. 8 overall pick, played for three teams (Toronto, Orlando, and Phoenix) and was best known as a microwave scorer off the bench. He averaged 11.0 points per game for his career and also had plenty of hops, winning the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in 2013 (just the second Raptor to ever do so after Vince Carter in 2000).

While Ross provided plenty of priceless viral moments over the years, he can now call it a wrap after 11 seasons in the NBA and roughly $92 million in estimated career earnings.