Jaylen Brown offers unusual explanation for Celtics’ midseason turnaround

Jaylen Brown thinks there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the Boston Celtics’ mid-season turnaround.

On Jan. 31, with the Celtics just one game above .500, Brown famously tweeted “the energy is about to shift” without any context. After that tweet, the Celtics went on a major run, and now find themselves in the Eastern Conference semifinals as legitimate contenders. That scenario did not seem likely when Brown sent his tweet.

On Wednesday, Brown appeared on ESPN’s “NBA Today” and said “retrograde energy” was to blame for Boston’s slow start.

Jaylen Brown credits "retrograde" energy shift for the Celtics' season turnaround 👀 pic.twitter.com/RwJnOabDRr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 4, 2022

“I just felt like for everybody things (were) about to shift,” Brown said. “Certain times of the year, it actually was a retrograde, which means that planets were spinning in the opposite direction for people who believe in that type of stuff. I knew, at that moment, the energy was about to change, so I tweeted it out and we went on a win streak.”

This sounds like the sort of thing Brown might have picked up from a former teammate. Still, if it works for him, so be it. Brown has been a big part of the Celtics’ revival, and he has authored some signature moments in the process.