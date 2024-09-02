Veteran shooter leaving NBA to play in Europe

A well-known veteran is calling time on his NBA career to head to Europe.

Veteran wing Evan Fournier is signing a two-year deal with Euroleague team Olympiacos, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fournier will make at least $4 million over two years.

After 12 seasons, Evan Fournier is exiting the NBA and signing a two-year, $4 million-plus deal with Euroleague club Olympiacos, per sources. Fournier averaged nearly 10 points in France's Silver Medal run at the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ErFKwEJl0W — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2024

Once a consistent double-digit scorer, Fournier’s NBA career went off the rails a bit when he fell out of favor with Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. After signing for the team for $73 million, he was essentially out of the rotation in year two of the deal, and never hid his eagerness to move on. A brief stint with the Detroit Pistons last season saw the 31-year-old get a bit more playing time, but failed to reignite his NBA career.

Fournier looked solid for France in the Olympics, and he has made plenty of money in the NBA. This move might be a good one for him.