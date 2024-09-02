 Skip to main content
Veteran shooter leaving NBA to play in Europe

September 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) reacts after a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

A well-known veteran is calling time on his NBA career to head to Europe.

Veteran wing Evan Fournier is signing a two-year deal with Euroleague team Olympiacos, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fournier will make at least $4 million over two years.

Once a consistent double-digit scorer, Fournier’s NBA career went off the rails a bit when he fell out of favor with Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. After signing for the team for $73 million, he was essentially out of the rotation in year two of the deal, and never hid his eagerness to move on. A brief stint with the Detroit Pistons last season saw the 31-year-old get a bit more playing time, but failed to reignite his NBA career.

Fournier looked solid for France in the Olympics, and he has made plenty of money in the NBA. This move might be a good one for him.

