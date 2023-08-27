 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Kyrie Irving’s new look

August 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kyrie Irving in his Mavericks uniform

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

You can take Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn, but you apparently can’t take the Brooklyn out of Kyrie Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks star Irving showed off a new look to social media over the weekend. Irving was sporting a slightly thicker head of hair plus a goatee combo. Here is the video clip that was posted by Irving to his Snapchat page (but watch out for some bad language).

To many fans though, Irving’s look seemed mighty familiar. People started joking that Irving now looked just like his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Spencer Dinwiddie.

Irving and Dinwiddie already share plenty of links. The two players were teammates in Brooklyn from 2019-21. Dinwiddie eventually made his way to the Mavericks … and then got traded back to Brooklyn as part of the Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster trade last February.

Granted, Irving seemed to hint in the video that he might not be keeping the look. That would be a wise move considering that Dinwiddie stock isn’t very high these days.

