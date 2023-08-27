Everyone made the same joke about Kyrie Irving’s new look

You can take Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn, but you apparently can’t take the Brooklyn out of Kyrie Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks star Irving showed off a new look to social media over the weekend. Irving was sporting a slightly thicker head of hair plus a goatee combo. Here is the video clip that was posted by Irving to his Snapchat page (but watch out for some bad language).

We have “Goatee Kyrie” in the building 😂 pic.twitter.com/9jJf7bixhQ — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) August 26, 2023

To many fans though, Irving’s look seemed mighty familiar. People started joking that Irving now looked just like his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Spencer Dinwiddie.

spencer diniwiddie is that u pic.twitter.com/kK1udrxMLW — (@FeelLikeDrew) August 27, 2023

Irving and Dinwiddie already share plenty of links. The two players were teammates in Brooklyn from 2019-21. Dinwiddie eventually made his way to the Mavericks … and then got traded back to Brooklyn as part of the Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster trade last February.

Granted, Irving seemed to hint in the video that he might not be keeping the look. That would be a wise move considering that Dinwiddie stock isn’t very high these days.