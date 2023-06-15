Video: Spencer Dinwiddie gets embarrassed 1-on-1 by fan in China

We officially have a Devin Harris vs. Stuart Tanner moment for the next generation.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is spending time in China this week on an offseason visit. He decided to get in a friendly pickup hoops session a couple of days into his trip … but it turned out to be anything but friendly.

Dinwiddie went 1-on-1 against a fan and proceeded to get absolutely worked. Video went viral of the fan embarrassing Dinwiddie, nutmegging the veteran guard then pulling it back to splash a cold-blooded three in Dinwiddie’s face (all as a large crowd watched).

Check out the video at this link.

The 30-year-old Dinwiddie is not exactly known for his defensive prowess. But he still made a pretty good effort to stay with the fan and to contest the shot (making that schooling even more impressive).

All things considered, that has to be the worst that an NBA player has looked against an amateur baller since the aforementioned Harris vs. Tanner matchup (which you can see the video of here).