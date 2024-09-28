Everyone made the same joke about Knicks-Timberwolves trade

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves took the NBA world by storm with their reported blockbuster trade. But fans couldn’t help but notice one big name missing from the experience.

On Friday, a bombshell report dropped that the Timberwolves were trading away Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on X.

The Towns trade was the first major transaction to hit the NBA news cycle since renowned reporter Adrian Wojnarowski retired from ESPN. The man everyone refers to as Woj stepped away to take on a new challenge in a much less stressful environment.

Fans couldn’t help but joke that Woj may be feeling withdrawal symptoms from not being on top of a major scoop like the Towns trade.

You know Woj is looking at his phone like this right now pic.twitter.com/AXftM1XjTN — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 28, 2024

I know Woj looking at his phone like a heroin spoon right now — aaron. (@ayroned) September 28, 2024

I fully expect Woj to tweet a random deadline trade like this just to feel the rush one last time pic.twitter.com/B7tY8wcqYY — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) September 28, 2024

I just know that Woj’s phone is looking at him like the green goblin right now — Mark Kremer (@mark_kremer) September 28, 2024

Given the massive network of sources Wojnarwoski has built over the years, it’s more than likely that he had caught wind of the news around the same time as Charania.

But with Woj’s career no longer hinged on being first to major NBA news, his social media accounts stayed silent.