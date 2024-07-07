 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 6, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about Spurs’ latest move

July 6, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
The Spurs logo at center court

Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

A relatively minor move by the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend still generated some buzz among fans.

On Saturday, the Spurs traded away combo guard Devonte’ Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charlotte will reportedly waive Graham once the trade is finalized, allowing the 29-year-old to become a free agent.

Several fans sensed that the Spurs were gearing up for a bigger move given that the trade helped clear $12.7 million in cap space. The Spurs had been linked as a potential third team to help facilitate a DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade between the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.

True enough, news of DeRozan landing with the Kings broke just hours after the Graham deal was made. As part of the deal, the Spurs took back Kings forward Harrison Barnes and his $18 million salary for next season.

DeRozan spent three seasons with the Spurs from 2018 to 2021. San Antonio’s front office may have been doing DeRozan a bit of a favor to help pave the way for his move to Sacramento.

The Kings wouldn’t have had the necessary cap space to acquire DeRozan had it not been for the Spurs’ involvement in the deal.

Article Tags

DeMar DeRozanDevonte' GrahamSan Antonio SpursSpurs fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus