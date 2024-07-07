Everyone said the same thing about Spurs’ latest move

A relatively minor move by the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend still generated some buzz among fans.

On Saturday, the Spurs traded away combo guard Devonte’ Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charlotte will reportedly waive Graham once the trade is finalized, allowing the 29-year-old to become a free agent.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading guard Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets will waive Graham, allowing him to become a free agent.

Several fans sensed that the Spurs were gearing up for a bigger move given that the trade helped clear $12.7 million in cap space. The Spurs had been linked as a potential third team to help facilitate a DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade between the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.

Review the day: 1. DeRozan flew to Sac to hear a pitch from the Kings.

2. The spurs dump💰to be the 3rd team in a trade.

3. He was seen at a dealership (hopefully buying a 🚗)

4. Now at G1C right before team 1 plays tonight against China. 👀 like he is going to be a 👑

As @TheSteinLine reported, the San Antonio Spurs are likely the third team involved in this scenario. The trade centers on shedding salary to establish a strong offer for Demar while serving the needs of all 3 teams involved.

True enough, news of DeRozan landing with the Kings broke just hours after the Graham deal was made. As part of the deal, the Spurs took back Kings forward Harrison Barnes and his $18 million salary for next season.

ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan spent three seasons with the Spurs from 2018 to 2021. San Antonio’s front office may have been doing DeRozan a bit of a favor to help pave the way for his move to Sacramento.

The Kings wouldn’t have had the necessary cap space to acquire DeRozan had it not been for the Spurs’ involvement in the deal.