Ex-Celtics center thinks Jayson Tatum will win MVP someday

Jayson Tatum is still only 22 years old, and one former Boston Celtics player thinks that a Most Valuable Player Award is in his future.

Retired big man Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter on Sunday to say that Tatum would win NBA MVP someday. Perkins also added that the young forward should play his entire career with the Celtics. He even tagged general manager Danny Ainge in the tweet.

Got damn right he will!!! @danielrainge don’t drop the ball because Tatum should play his entire CAREER with the Celtics.https://t.co/UdAH6efnMY — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 25, 2020

Perkins, a starter on the Celtics’ 2007-08 championship team, is probably not too far off. Tatum, who was averaging 23.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, already has a very mature offensive game with excellent footwork and borderline-elite three-point shooting at 6-foot-8.

Former Celtics are not always the best predictors of future MVP winners. But if Tatum is already this good in Year 3, MVP honors are not too far-fetched some time in the next decade or so.