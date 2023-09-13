Ex-Celtics forward dies at age 42

Former Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic forward Brandon Hunter has died this week at the age of 42.

Ohio University men’s basketball head coach Jeff Boals shared the tragic news on Tuesday about Hunter’s passing. No cause of death was mentioned.

Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP pic.twitter.com/nZFLXQMnBG — Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) September 12, 2023

Hunter played his college ball at Ohio from 1999-2003. He was a three-time All-MAC First Teamer there and led the NCAA in rebounding during his senior season in 2002-03 (pulling down 12.6 boards per game). Hunter then went on to be selected by the Celtics in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft (No. 56 overall). He played one season for the Celtics and one season for the Magic before going on to a nearly decade-long pro career overseas.

TMZ Sports adds that Hunter, who averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game during his NBA career, had gotten into coaching, real estate, and sports management after retiring as a player. His death comes just two months before he was set to turn 43 years old.