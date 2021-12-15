Ex-Knick calls out team over treatment of Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker has not played for the New York Knicks in weeks, and it is not sitting right with one of the team’s former players.

Ex-Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, who played for the Knicks from 2004 to 2008, called out the team Tuesday for their treatment of Walker.

“Can’t lie, I hate seeing Kemba just sitting there,” tweeted Crawford. “low key disrespectful.”

Walker was taken out of the rotation by the Knicks and has not played since Nov. 26. Alec Burks and Derrick Rose have looked good as the Knicks’ lead guards. But Walker, who has been slowed by injury in recent years, has not, especially on the defensive end.

The 31-year-old Walker got a two-year deal from the Knicks in the summer and will become eligible for trade come Dec. 15. There are some interesting rumors involving him right now, and a trade would likely be preferable to the status quo for Walker at this point.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports