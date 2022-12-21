Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic.

Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA.

“I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play in the NBA,” said Funchess. “So that’s my main goal. That’s what I’m going to make happen.”

Robinson included a basketball highlight video of Funchess, who also said that he remains open to continuing his NFL career if he gets the call.

NFL TE @D_FUNCH tells @BallySports that he’s considering an NBA run! He also says that 3 NFL contenders are looking to sign him & hints at the Philadelphia Eagles! My chat with the former Panthers, 49ers, Packers TE ➡️ https://t.co/Au4ApGZCBF https://t.co/acV5nGR2tN pic.twitter.com/F3w7ZvzvuP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) December 20, 2022

Funchess, now 28, was a second-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He played for the Indianapolis Colts as well and caught 164 passes for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns over five career seasons. Funchess has not appeared in an NFL game since 2019 but was briefly on the Detroit Lions roster this past offseason.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Funchess has the size of your average NBA shooting guard. He also played basketball in high school as a three-sport athlete (along with football and track).

Funchess is right though that it won’t just be as easy as going straight into the NBA. He will indeed have to prove himself overseas or somewhere like the G League first. But with precedent from players like Jonathon Simmons (who made the San Antonio Spurs after paying $150 for a tryout) and fellow undrafted player Caleb Martin (who got on the Miami Heat after impressing a famous rapper in a pickup game), never say “never” here with Funchess.