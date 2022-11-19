Extent of Ja Morant’s ankle injury revealed

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without their star point guard for a little bit.

The Grizzlies announced on Saturday that Ja Morant has suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain. His timetable for a return will be week-to-week, they add.

The All-Star guard Morant is averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season (all the best numbers of his career). He was injured late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder when he stepped on an opponent’s foot (video here).

Memphis is 10-6 to start the year, which is third in the Western Conference. They will play three times next week and three times the week after that, the majority of which they may have to navigate without Morant. The Grizzlies do have experience winning without Morant though, going an unexpected 20-5 last season when he was injured.