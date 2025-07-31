FBI investigating massive robbery of Heat gear from team facilities

The FBI is investigating the theft of millions of dollars worth of game-used gear from the Miami Heat’s team facilities.

The federal investigation involves stolen game-used gear worn by the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The items were being stored by the team at Kaseya Center for use in a potential future team Hall of Fame.

The stolen items were sold over a multi-year period. Among the suspects of the investigation are a retired Miami police officer who later worked for the NBA’s security division.

In a recent appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” Meadowlark Media’s Amin Elhassan said the stolen items were worth “many, many, many millions of dollars.” He added that it represents “one of the largest, if not the largest, memorabilia heists in the history of this country in any sport.”

Both the Heat organization and the FBI offered no comment on the investigation. The report indicates that federal investigators have been on the case for 18 months.

The Heat situation certainly brings back memories of what happened to the New England Patriots back in 2017 after their Super Bowl win. This appears to have been even more audacious and involved even more valuable items than that, most of which has been sold off now.