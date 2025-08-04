Fever coach says Caitlin Clark’s injury is a ‘blessing in disguise’

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White had some rather bold comments about Caitlin Clark’s lingering injury on Sunday.

Clark missed her seventh consecutive game Sunday with a groin injury, but Indiana still won Sunday by beating the Seattle Storm 78-74. After losing their first two games without Clark, the Fever have now won five in a row.

White thinks that is not a coincidence. She suggested that Clark’s absence has forced other players to step up and grow more confident.

“I said it early when C was out the first time: while we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves, and no one is afraid to make the big play,” White said.

It remains unclear when Clark will return to action, but the Fever have clearly learned how to succeed without her. In theory, that should make them even more formidable once she does return.

The Fever certainly do not think they are better off without Clark. Her teammates remain adamantly behind her even as she sits out. The big question now is how good the team can be once she’s back.