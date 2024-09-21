Former 1st-round pick makes big decision

The Houston Rockets are officially waiving former first-round pick AJ Griffin, who has decided to cut his NBA career short at the age of 21.

Reports emerged earlier this month about Griffin’s desire to “step away” from the game of basketball. His exact reasons for wanting to do so remain unclear.

On Tuesday, the Rockets bought out Griffin from his rookie contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rockets are waiving AJ Griffin via contract buyout, as he is expected to step away from basketball at 21 years old after two NBA seasons, sources said. https://t.co/bipvmzsGIU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2024

Griffin was slated to make $3.9 million this coming season and $5.9 million the following year. He may have recouped a portion of that total in the buyout. But the Duke alum nonetheless left millions on the table with his decision.

The Hawks drafted Griffin with the 16th overall pick in 2022. Griffin showed promise in his rookie season with averages of 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game on 46.5% shooting from the field and just below 40% from three-point range.

However, Griffin’s role was greatly diminished in his second year in Atlanta. His minutes dropped from almost 20 per game to just 8.6 per contest last season. The Rockets traded for Griffin in June.

Griffin is the son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin, who had some drama of his own while coaching the Milwaukee Bucks last season.