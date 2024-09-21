 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 20, 2024

Former 1st-round pick makes big decision

September 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
AJ Griffin in a Hawks uniform

Dec 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) dribbles against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets are officially waiving former first-round pick AJ Griffin, who has decided to cut his NBA career short at the age of 21.

Reports emerged earlier this month about Griffin’s desire to “step away” from the game of basketball. His exact reasons for wanting to do so remain unclear.

On Tuesday, the Rockets bought out Griffin from his rookie contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Griffin was slated to make $3.9 million this coming season and $5.9 million the following year. He may have recouped a portion of that total in the buyout. But the Duke alum nonetheless left millions on the table with his decision.

The Hawks drafted Griffin with the 16th overall pick in 2022. Griffin showed promise in his rookie season with averages of 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game on 46.5% shooting from the field and just below 40% from three-point range.

However, Griffin’s role was greatly diminished in his second year in Atlanta. His minutes dropped from almost 20 per game to just 8.6 per contest last season. The Rockets traded for Griffin in June.

Griffin is the son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin, who had some drama of his own while coaching the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

Article Tags

AJ GriffinHouston Rockets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus