Former NBA star goes viral for pulling off signature move at 46 years old

One retired NBA star has still got the goods, even over two decades later.

Ex-Sacramento Kings guard Jason Williams went viral this weekend during an appearance at the Jr. Kings Basketball Clinic for Father’s Day. Williams was asked by a camper if he could still do his famous elbow pass. The 46-year-old happily obliged and did one for the camper. Take a look.

Jr. Kings Camper: "Can you still elbow pass?" Jason Williams: Father's Day Clinic presented by @kpgreatersac pic.twitter.com/B3uraL7Dbt — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 18, 2022

Williams, nicknamed “White Chocolate,” was famous for his dazzling passes during his 13-season NBA career. Most memorably, he busted out the elbow pass at the All-Star Weekend Rookie Challenge in 2000. Williams served the dime up on a platter for then-Denver Nuggets big man Raef LaFrentz (who committed an all-time crime against humanity by not finishing the play).

The last we heard of Williams, who retired in 2011, was for his hot takes on the NBA. But it is good to know his skills on the court remain plenty sharp.