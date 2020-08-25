Former Sixer takes shot at Brett Brown after firing

One of Brett Brown’s former players on the Philadelphia 76ers was more than happy to see him get canned.

Ex-Sixers swingman Jonathon Simmons tweeted a shot at his old coach on Monday after the Sixers fired Brown amid their first-round playoff exit.

“Bout time they fired his a–,” Simmons wrote.

Brown had coached the team for the last seven seasons. Simmons’ stint with the Sixers was much shorter though. He was acquired by the team in a Feb. 2019 trade with the Orlando Magic, appeared in 15 regular season games for them, and was largely out of Brown’s rotation in the playoffs that year. The Sixers then traded Simmons to the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

Brown reportedly struggled with a lack of trust from his players this season. Simmons’ comment seems to indicate that it was a long-term culture issue.