 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 13, 2023

Fred VanVleet drops big hint about his free agency plans

April 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Fred VanVleet in a hoodie

Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet has the opportunity to opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season, a route he is widely expected to pursue. That does not necessarily mean the Toronto Raptors have no chance of keeping him, however.

VanVleet said Thursday that his close ties to the Raptors organization will weigh heavily on his decision, adding that he has played his entire career with Toronto and “that holds some weight.”

There is little doubt that VanVleet does want to get paid, as evidenced by one move he made earlier in the season. There may also be teams willing to give VanVleet a lot of money, which could prove difficult for the Raptors to match.

The 29-year-old VanVleet was his usual steady self this season, averaging 19.3 points and 7.2 assists per game as the Raptors lost in the play-in round.

Article Tags

Fred VanVleetToronto Raptors
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus