Fred VanVleet drops big hint about his free agency plans

Fred VanVleet has the opportunity to opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season, a route he is widely expected to pursue. That does not necessarily mean the Toronto Raptors have no chance of keeping him, however.

VanVleet said Thursday that his close ties to the Raptors organization will weigh heavily on his decision, adding that he has played his entire career with Toronto and “that holds some weight.”

VanVleet doesn't think this season, as disappointing as it was, will affect his free agency decision this summer: "I think the relationship is in a good place. We've built something special here. My whole NBA life is here, I think that holds some weight… That hasn't changed." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 13, 2023

There is little doubt that VanVleet does want to get paid, as evidenced by one move he made earlier in the season. There may also be teams willing to give VanVleet a lot of money, which could prove difficult for the Raptors to match.

The 29-year-old VanVleet was his usual steady self this season, averaging 19.3 points and 7.2 assists per game as the Raptors lost in the play-in round.