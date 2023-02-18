Fred VanVleet pulls notable move ahead of his free agency

Fred VanVleet is going mainstream as he tries to land a big payday this offseason.

Klutch Sports announced Friday that VanVleet has signed with their agency. The Toronto Raptors guard can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer if he turns down his $22.8 million player option for 2023-24.

VanVleet, 28, went undrafted in 2016 but has since developed into an NBA All-Star. Averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 assists per game this season, he was previously represented by Brian Jungreis of Parlay Sports & Entertainment.

Klutch Sports, headed by Rich Paul, continues to build out an impressive roster of NBA clients. The VanVleet news comes just days after Klutch landed another coveted impending free agent.