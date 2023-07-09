Fred VanVleet hints at 1 big reason for leaving Raptors

Fred VanVleet left the Toronto Raptors to join the Houston Rockets as a free agent this offseason, and he dropped a hint as to why in a recent podcast appearance.

Reports emerged that VanVleet and teammate Pascal Siakam had clashed with some younger teammates during his final season in Toronto. The guard said these claims were “blown out of proportion,” but admitted on “The Pivot” podcast that team chemistry was not great last season.

#WATCH Fred VanVleet addressed the reports regarding him and Pascal being deeply frustrated with the younger players on the roster last season (Via @thepivot ) pic.twitter.com/rXdIajG4kC — RaptorsUpdates (@RapsUpdates) July 7, 2023

“There was a mix of guys that had been there, new guys trying to prove themselves, it didn’t work out,” VanVleet said. “It wasn’t a great fit, for whatever reason the chemistry didn’t click, and that’s probably the most I can say about that.”

Nobody disputes that something was not quite right in Toronto last season. Coach Nick Nurse left the team as well, and Siakam’s name has been steadily involved in trade rumors. The Raptors seemed to want to get younger, and VanVleet did not really see himself fitting into that vision.

It also helps that VanVleet wound up getting huge money to sign with Houston.