George Hill traded to 76ers in three-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers were at one point viewed as the favorite to land Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline, but it appears they are settling for George Hill instead.

Hill has been traded to the Sixers from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a three-way deal involving the New York Knicks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Austin Rivers is headed to OKC as part of the deal. Here are the full details:

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources. https://t.co/NU3JgmUV0k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Sixers were said to be one of three finalists for Kyle Lowry along with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Hill is a less expensive option and was likely a backup plan when Philly was unable to work out a deal for Lowry with the Toronto Raptors.

Hill has averaged 11.8 points in just 14 games this season. However, the 34-year-old has valuable postseason experience. His teams have been to the conference finals numerous times, and he was part of the 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers team that reached the NBA Finals.

At least one other team was reportedly interested in acquiring Hill.