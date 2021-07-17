Giannis Antetokounmpo had cool comment about his amazing block

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s block on Deandre Ayton in Game 4 of the NBA Finals is the sort of play that will become legendary if the Milwaukee Bucks end up winning the series. You might expect Giannis to revel in that moment, but if you did, you’d be incorrect.

On Friday, Antetokounmpo admitted he’d only seen video of his block for the first time in a team film session. The Bucks star also gave an awesome explanation as to why he hadn’t seen it sooner.

Giannis says today was the first time he’s seen the replay of his block on Deandre Ayton, and it only happened during the team’s film session. “When you talk about the past, that’s your ego talking.” — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) July 16, 2021

Even with that level of modesty, it’s kind of surprising Giannis didn’t see the play any sooner. It was, after all, one of the biggest and most memorable of the game.

Still, it’s an attitude that should serve Giannis well. It’s driven him to consistently improve despite already being one of the best players in the world. Plus, the guy’s got a sense of humor, too. It’s easy to see why the Bucks love him so much — beyond his talent, of course.