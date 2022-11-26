Giannis Antetokounmpo has incredible praise for Cavaliers youngster

Giannis Antetokounmpo came away incredibly impressed with one young Cleveland Cavaliers star after Friday’s game, and offered quite a vote of confidence for the young player to reach greatness in the future.

Antetokounmpo had huge praise for Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley after Milwaukee’s 117-102 win, arguing that Mobley could become an even better player than him.

“He can be better than me,” Antetokounmpo told Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. “I don’t see why he can’t. It’s up to him. I will always try to improve. Every day. But he has the skill set to be a very, very good player. He’s 7-feet tall. He can move really well. He can shoot. He is very smart. As you said, he watches tapes of other players, which is very, very good for a young player. If he takes this seriously, he is going to be great.”

Antetokounmpo pointed out that Mobley’s second-year stats are better than his were, giving him a higher platform to start from.

Mobley did not have his best game Friday, posting eight points and eight rebounds on 2/12 shooting. However, Antetokounmpo is rightly basing his assessment off Mobley’s full body of work. The 21-year-old averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a rookie, flashing star potential for a young Cavs team.

The Cavaliers have been cautious with Mobley and it seems to be paying off. A high compliment from arguably the game’s best current player should only bolster his confidence further.