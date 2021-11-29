Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny backup plan in case he ever goes broke

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be familiar with the quote, “The odds will always favor the man with a plan.”

The Milwaukee Bucks star spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed his funny backup plan in case he ever goes broke — selling autographed basketball cards of his teammates.

"If I ever go broke I'm going to sell them. Just to have a backup plan." Giannis showing off his basketball cards. 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/2UxqAN7BPz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 29, 2021

“BP [Bobby Portis] — he’s going to sign this, this is going to be worth a lot one day — and Donte [DiVincenzo],” said Antetokounmpo showing off the cards in his possession to reporters. “I’m looking for Pat [Connaughton’s] and Grayson [Allen’s]. Yeah if I ever go broke, I’m going to sell them. Just to have a backup plan. Know your parents always told you to have a backup plan? This is my backup plan.”

Of course, it is highly unlikely that Antetokounmpo will ever go broke. He has already made $107 million to this point of his career and is in Year 1 of a separate five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks. But it never hurts to be prepared for anything.

The sports memorabilia business generates billions of dollars in the United States annually, and sports cards in particular have seen a major resurgence during the pandemic. As such, Antetokounmpo probably has a solid backup plan there (assuming that his political ambitions ultimately fall through).

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports