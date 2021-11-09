Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes about political ambitions at White House visit

Monday turned out to be a banner day for the “Giannis 2024” crowd.

The 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks visited President Joe Biden at the White House, leaving star player Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling quite inspired. While on the White House lawn, the reigning Finals MVP joked about running for office himself someday. Check out the video.

"I'm going to be the most handsome president ever." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7kGi0OzK6I — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 9, 2021

“I’m running for office,” said Antetokounmpo. “Put this on my TikTok. I’m running for office, 2024.

“They’re going to take it seriously,” he added. “I’m running for office though. I’m going to be the most handsome president ever.”

The afternoon also saw Antetokounmpo give a moving speech on going from poverty in Greece as a kid to now visiting the White House as a champion.

"Believing in your dreams, you can accomplish great things in life… I'm in the White House – this is awesome!!" pic.twitter.com/LJ4PHPHWeg — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 8, 2021

Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo’s political ambitions though, he would be ineligible to run for president in 2024 for multiple reasons. Antetokounmpo is still only 26 and is also a non-United States native. But he could always pull an Arnold Schwarzenegger and run for governor. In fact, the Bucks’ home state of Wisconsin only requires that a gubernatorial candidate be a United States citizen, a qualified voter in the state, and at least 18 years old.

Antetokounmpo is a beloved local star, and his patriotism is also unrivaled. Thus, in addition to pitying anyone who has to match up against him on the court, we would also pity anyone who has to match up against him in a general election.