Giannis Antetokounmpo has high praise for Jazz

The Utah Jazz won for the 17th time in 18 games on Friday, beating the Milwaukee Bucks to move to 21-5 on the season. The way Giannis Antetokounmpo sees it, it’s no fluke, either.

Antetokounmpo hailed the Jazz as the “best team in the West” and praised their style of play after Utah’s 129-115 win over the Bucks.

“It just looks fun. Like when I watch them play, it looks fun, it looks easy,” Antetokounmpo said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It looks simple. For sure, they look like us last year, and man, when you’re at that point and you’re playing with that confidence, you’re hard to beat for sure.”

The Bucks had the NBA’s best record last season, a mark that belongs to the Jazz now. It’s not just what Utah is doing, but how the team is doing it, as the Jazz had four players score at least 25 points in the win over Milwaukee.

The Jazz are winning praise from all over the NBA. They’re a real threat this year, if it wasn’t already obvious.