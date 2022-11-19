Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes ladder down in viral video

Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral after Friday night’s game in Philadelphia, and not for good reasons.

Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks lost to the 76ers 110-102 on Friday in Philly. Giannis shot just 4/15 on his free throws in the game.

The Bucks star apparently wanted to work on his shot after the game, so he tried to practice some free throws. But things got a little messy.

A fan video that went viral showed Antetokounmpo having an issue with someone who appeared to be an arena employee. Giannis wanted to practice his free throws, but the worker was trying to bring a ladder over.

Giannis ended up pushing the ladder aside so that it fell.

Antetokounmpo was obviously having some issues with his game. Another video showed him going 0-for-4 on free throws after the game.

Antetokounmpo has a pretty sterling public image. This video clip won’t do much to help him in that regard.