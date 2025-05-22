Giannis Antetokounmpo has great reaction after losing out on MVP award

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great reaction after losing out on winning the NBA MVP award.

The NBA on Wednesday announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won the league MVP award. They included the results of the voting, which showed the Oklahoma City Thunder guard won easily, as he captured 71 out of 100 possible first-place votes. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic received the other 29 first-place votes and finished second.

Antetokounmpo finished solidly in third place. He received 88 votes for third, while Jayson Tatum captured 11 third-place votes and finished in fourth.

In response to a post from NBA reporter Shams Charania announcing Gilgeous-Alexander as the winner, Antetokounmpo shared some sarcasm.

“What??!!!! Did shams got (sic) hacked no way this is true??!!” Antetokounmpo humorously wrote on X.

Some wrongly took the post to believe Antetokounmpo was upset over the voting results. Those people likely though Antetokounmpo felt either he or Jokic should have won. The truth is it was well known for a while that Gilgeous-Alexander was going to win the award, so the announcement came as no surprise to Antetokounmpo or anyone else.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP winner. This is the fifth year in a row that Antetokounmpo has finished either third or fourth in voting. This is Gilgeous-Alexander’s first time winning the coveted honor.