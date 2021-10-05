Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously roasts himself over his shooting ability

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now an NBA champion and Finals MVP, but he still is not taking himself too seriously.

The Bucks tweeted a video on Tuesday of Antetokounmpo having a funny conversation with the social media staffers. In the video, Antetokounmpo hilariously roasted himself over his shooting ability.

"When I make a three, make it look good." Giannis has some pointers for our shooters. pic.twitter.com/4V81RgtDRI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 5, 2021

“Yоu guys pоst my dunks, my threes,” Antetokounmpo told the staffers. “When I make a three, make it lооk gооd. Post it frоm diffеrent anglеs, you know what I’m saying? Like post it from this angle, from this angle, sо it lооks like I madе four of thеm. Sо peоple can think I can shооt nоw.”

Antetokounmpo’s shooting ability is really the only weakness in his entire game. He shot 30.3 percent from deep last season and is only a 28.7 percent career three-point shooter. Opponents are more than willing to seal off the paint and sag off Antetokounmpo in the hopes that he launches a jumper.

But Antetokounmpo is quietly becoming a very effective midrange jump shooter, especially out of post-up situations as we saw in this year’s Finals against Phoenix. He has remained humble through it all though and still does not mind poking fun at himself every now and then.