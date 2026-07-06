Giannis Antetokounmpo thanks Milwaukee in farewell video

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been traded to the Miami Heat , but he narrated his own farewell video to Milwaukee on the way out.

Antetokounmpo posted the emotional two-minute video to his social media profiles on Monday after the deal became official. In it, he thanks the fans of Milwaukee, says he hopes he made them proud, and states that Milwaukee will always be his home.

“I want you to hear from my mouth. The city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart. This is my home. This is a place where I had my kids. My mom is here, my father is here, my brothers played here. It made me the man I am today. That will never, ever change. No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family.”

By all accounts, the tail end of Antetokounmpo’s Bucks tenure was not exactly memorable. Overall, though, he will go down as one of the best players in franchise history. In 13 years with the Bucks, he won MVP honors twice and brought home an NBA title in 2021.

Antetokounmpo will now move on to Miami, where he will be hunting for his second career title. Even if he achieves that, he makes it sound like the first one will always be the most meaningful.