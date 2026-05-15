Bucks teammate makes an unflattering claim about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo rubbed at least one of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates the wrong way this season.

Bucks big man Myles Turner spoke this week on the “Game Recognize Game” podcast that he co-hosts with WNBA star Breanna Stewart. During the episode, Turner made an unflattering claim about his superstar teammate Antetokounmpo.

Turner alleged that Antetokounmpo was regularly late for practice sessions, film sessions, and flights during the season. Additionally, Turner said that Antetokounmpo was a culprit for delaying team flights by up to two-and-a-half hours, noting that “Giannis is going to show up whenever he wants.”

On top of that, Turner claimed that other Bucks players were regularly late for team events as well and that then-head coach Doc Rivers would notably not issue any fines for tardiness. Here is the full clip of Turner’s remarks.

Myles Turner says Doc Rivers doesn't fine players so players are late all the time for practices, film sessions, and even flights. Specifically pointing out Giannis for being late towards team flights and delaying them by up to 2 hours@gamerecgamepod pic.twitter.com/1iw9ydR71Z — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 14, 2026

In fairness, that sounds like as much of an indictment of the culture that Rivers (who stepped down his post with the Bucks last month) built as it was of Antetokounmpo. But as Milwaukee’s longest-tenured player and leader, it is also Antetokounmpo’s responsibility to set a good example for his teammates to follow.

Of course, the former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was seemingly checked out on the Bucks all year amid their many public disagreements. Now Antetokounmpo could finally be traded by Milwaukee this summer (with one reported frontrunner already emerging), and the first-year Bucks center Turner will probably be among those who are happy to see Antetokounmpo go.