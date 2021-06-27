Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes fans on road trolling him over his free throws

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw shooting has become one of the biggest subplots of the NBA playoffs, and he seems to be enjoying the spectacle that it has created.

The Milwaukee Bucks star said this week that he likes hearing fans on the road counting to ten on his free throw attempts.

“There’s also an enjoy[ment] factor when you go on the road and everybody is booing you, everybody is counting, one, two, three, four,” Antetokounmpo said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You can enjoy that too.”

At this point, Antetokounmpo’s long-winded free throw routine seems to have everyone counting for a potential ten-second violation. Milwaukee’s current opponents, the Atlanta Hawks, are among many who believe the officials are looking the other way on Antetokounmpo’s free throws.

The former MVP is only shooting 56.2 percent from the line this postseason, so maybe the routine isn’t all that effective. Regardless, Antetokounmpo has been adamant that he will not be changing a darn thing at the charity stripe.